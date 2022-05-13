Laurie Sindt

Laurie Kay Sindt

December 13, 1960 - May 9, 2022

Laurie Kay Sindt, 61, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully Monday, May 9, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis with her family by her side.

A funeral service is scheduled for Laurie at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, with a burial following at Grand Island City Cemetery. The Rev. Kevin Beurink will officiate. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Laurie (Merrick) was born on Dec. 13, 1960, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Robert “Bob” and Nellie (Cox) Merrick. As her father moved around for his job, Laurie was raised in multiple places throughout the state of Nebraska. She graduated from Bancroft High School in 1979, and then went on to attend Columbus Beauty School, graduating in 1980.

Laurie started her career as a hairstylist at Hair Express in Columbus, Nebraska. She then moved to Kearney where she met Jerald Sindt while working.

On Aug. 20, 1988, Laurie was united in marriage to Jerald in Grand Island, Nebraska. Two children were blessed into this union, Landon and Jennifer. She bought, owned and operated ArtistiCuts Salon for 33 years. She was a very hard worker and the time spent at the salon interacting with her clients and coworkers was where Laurie felt at home.

Laurie was a member of First Presbyterian Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing FarmVille and watching Hallmark movies and home makeover shows. She also loved traveling, spending her time with her family and being in the sun. For several years, she taught the “Look Good, Feel Better” cancer program through CHI Health St. Francis.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jerald; children, Landon Sindt and Jennifer Sindt; mother, Nellie Merrick; siblings, Bob Merrick Jr, Connie Presley and Pamela Knuth; and numerous extended family and close friends.

Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Bob Merrick, Sr; her grandparents, Clyde and Nellie (Carter) Cox and Richard and Helen (Cerny) Merrick; and her aunt, Beverly Cox.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.