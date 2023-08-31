Laverna R. Rickert

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus, with the Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, School, Choir, or family's choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Christ Lutheran Church and School – Columbus, Nebraska Facebook page.