LaVerne Mueller

July 14, 1943 - January 11, 2023

LaVerne Mueller, 79, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health System from COVID-19.

LaVerne Roy Mueller was born July 14, 1943, in Norfolk to Rudolph and Verna (Hayes) Mueller. He attended Norfolk High School and joined the U.S. Navy. On May 27, 1966, he married Linda Tibbs in Norfolk. They lived in Nebraska and Colorado throughout their marriage. LaVerne held many jobs throughout his life including years in fiberglass and in plumbing at the time of his death. He enjoyed many hours in his retirement playing disc golf, rolle bolle and video games.

Survivors include spouse, Linda Mueller of Norfolk; sons, Gary (Beth Mueller) and Glen (Jennifer Werts) both of Columbus; grandchildren, Danielle (Joey Irwin) Mueller of Columbus, Kayla Werts of Fremont and Maddie (Libby Dunham) Mueller of Worcester, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Logan and Carmen Mueller of Columbus and Landen Werts of Fremont; siblings, Ron, Gary, Gene, Dick and Randy Mueller, Mardella Schaefer, Cheryl Long and Lynette Mueller; sisters-in-law, Sharon Koehler and Roberta Kluender; and many extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Joanne Crotty; and siblings, Ray and Stan.

No service is planned at this time, but condolences can be sent to 809 S. 13th Place, Norfolk, NE 68701.