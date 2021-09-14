Laverne Schmale

March 31, 1932 – September 8, 2021

Laverne Schmale, 89, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Nye Point in Fremont.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Day Hefner officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the church. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following committal in the church hall. Services will be livestreamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Laverne was born on March 31, 1932, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Louis and Joesphine (Bobek) Semrad. On Oct. 16, 1954, she married Amiel Schmale at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler. They lived and raised their family in Schuyler. Laverne went to Platte Junior College in Columbus and became a licensed practical nurse. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was proud of her service as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Altar Committee.