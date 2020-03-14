Lavonne Grassmeyer

April 12, 1930-March 12, 2020

Lavonne was born April 12, 1930, in Axtell, to Paul and Ada (Cederburg) Nelson. After Ada passed away, Paul married Emma, who became a mother to Lavonne. She attended school in Minden, and graduated from Minden High School. Lavonne then attended Kearney State College where she met Darrell Grassmeyer. Lavonne and Darrell were later married on Aug. 20, 1950 in Axtell. They moved to Columbus in 1963. Lavonne was a great housewife, cook, and mother to her four children. Lavonne and Darrell enjoyed traveling the world with their State Farm friends. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was very active with her many positions held throughout the years. She participated in many Bridge clubs and was a member of the Daughters of the Nile. Upon moving to Brookestone Acres, Lavonne continued to enjoy the many visits from family and the friendships made during her stay there.