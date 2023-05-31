Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LaVonne Fay Lile

August 21, 1951 - May 24, 2023

LaVonne Fay Lile, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on May 24, 2023, at the age of 71. She peacefully departed this world at her home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, surrounded by her loving family.

LaVonne was born on Aug. 21, 1951, in Central City, Nebraska, to LaVern Edward and Verna Ivilla (Good) Hawthorne.

LaVonne found great joy in her marriage to Mick Lile, and their union on Sept. 2, 2011, in Bellevue, Nebraska, brought immense happiness to both of their lives. Together, they created a beautiful and loving home in Plattsmouth.

During her life, LaVonne dedicated 33 years of her career as a purchasing agent for various meat packing companies. She excelled in her profession, demonstrating a strong work ethic and a keen eye for detail.

Outside of her professional life, LaVonne had a zest for adventure. She found excitement in Porsche racing, attending car shows, and enjoying the open road on a motorcycle. She had a special love for cruise vacations, creating unforgettable memories with her loved ones. She also had an inadvertent skill for deer harvesting with her cars.

LaVonne's memory will forever be cherished by her dear husband, Mick Lile of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; her son Thomas (Dee) Kelley of Omaha, Nebraska; her daughter Dr. Christine (Shea) Heesacker of Glenwood, Iowa; her step-sons Marc (Katelyn) Lile of Omaha, Nebraska; and Matt (Carrie) Lile of Gretna, Nebraska. She was also adored by her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, LaVern and Ivilla Hawthorne; her sisters Bonnie Houdek and Verna Dryer; and her brother Kenneth Hawthorne.

A celebration of LaVonne's Life will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. followed by a luncheon until 3 p.m. at the family home, 18218 Peterson Road, Plattsmouth, NE.

Memorials in her memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445; bpharveyfuneralhome.com.