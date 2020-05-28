× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence "Larry” Czapla

May 24, 1948-May 27, 2020

Lawrence "Larry” Czapla, 72, of Duncan, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Bryan LGH-West in Lincoln.

Memorial services with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at McKown Funeral Home, with COVID-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. In lieu of plants, memorials may be made to the family.

Lawrence Czapla was born May 24, 1948, in Columbus, to Raymond and Henrietta (Mielak) Czapla. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from Scotus Central Catholic in 1966. Larry was drafted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 28, 1968, and served until April 7, 1970. Larry married Sally Latare on Sept. 30, 1972. To this union two children were born, Nicole and Toby. He returned to Columbus where he worked for Saunders Archery for several years until his retirement. Larry loved hunting, fishing, training dogs, following the stock market, and watching his grandkids activities.

Larry is survived by daughter, Nicole (Brad) Wangler of Columbus; son, Toby Czapla of Bennington; two grandchildren, Chase and Emma Wangler; sister-in-law, Gina Czapla of Columbus.