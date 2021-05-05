Lawrence Larry Meister

Lawrence (Larry) John Meister
Age 88
Lawrence (Larry) John Meister, 88, of Schuyler, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his children and family. Larry was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Jairo Congote officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a parish Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Masks are required for visitation, Rosary and Mass. Interment with military honors will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Mary's Social Hall.
Larry is survived by four children, Diane (Rick) Fendrick, Donald (Deborah) Meister and Dean Meister all of Schuyler and Donna Meister of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Derrick Fendrick of Schuyler, Ashley (Fendrick) Zastera of Schuyler and her fiancé Patrick Wehner of Omaha, Jason, Justin and Jordan Meister and his fiancée, Kari Weihl all of Omaha, Nebraska, and TJ White of Chino Valley, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Kelly, Raymond and Anthony Zastera all of Schuyler; sisters, Elaine Taylor of Bellevue, Nebraska, Georgene (Walter) Black of Cedar Creek, Texas, and Johnitta (Vince) Guinzy of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Leona Meister of Fremont, Nebraska, and Karen Meister of Sioux City, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be directed towards American Heart Association, American Cancer Association or Family Wishes.
Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is handling arrangements for the family.