Lawrence Larry Meister

Lawrence (Larry) John Meister

Age 88

Lawrence (Larry) John Meister, 88, of Schuyler, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his children and family. Larry was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Jairo Congote officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a parish Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Masks are required for visitation, Rosary and Mass. Interment with military honors will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Mary's Social Hall.