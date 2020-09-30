Lawrence & Margaret Mach

Larry was a member of the Knights of Columbus #1833 and the 4th Degree Assembly. He was a member of American Legion #254 and he was currently serving as Senior Vice Commander for the State of Nebraska American Legion. Larry was currently serving on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, he was a member of the Nebraska Cattleman Board of Directors and part of the Blue River Gang. He was a member of the Saunders County Livestock Association Board of Directors, 40/8 Voiture #1018, Eagles Aerie #1834, Vice Chair of the Seedstock Council and Nebraska Classic Board of Directors.