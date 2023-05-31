Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lawrence ‘Larry' Nagorski

June 13, 1938 - May 27, 2023

Lawrence Nagorski, of Columbus, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June, 1, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. at the McKown Funeral Home. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue Thursday morning 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Lawrence "Larry" Nagorski was born June 13, 1938, in Farwell, Nebraska, to Frank and Elizabeth (Duster) Nagorski. He grew up in Grand Island. He later lived in Washington State and Silver Creek before moving to Columbus. He served in the Army National Guard. Larry was married to Alice Zywiec on June 18, 1977, in Columbus. He farmed for a period of time and later worked for Rainbow Bread, Guys Potato Chips and as a driver for the Platte County Book Mobile. He enjoyed antique cars, taking care of his home and yard, spending time with his family and playing cards. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Mustang Car Club.

He is survived by: wife, Alice Nagorski of Columbus; children: Michael (Berta) Nagorski of Lincoln; Bob (Lynn) Nagorski of Lincoln; Frank Nagorski of Brunswick, Georgia; Connie (Steve) Bolli of Lincoln; Lisa (Mike) Crist of Lincoln; Toby (LuAnn) Geier of Leigh; Robbin (James) Reeves of Sunset, South Carolina; Tamara (Keith) Herndon of Omaha; Monica (Robert) Kelley of Bellevue; grandchildren: Ryan Reeves, Keasha Geier, Sydney Geier, Trenton Herndon, Jocelyn Kelley, Jonathan Kelley, Julia Kelley, Candace Brooks, Sabrina (Dylan) Weimer, Zachary (Jazmin) Nagorski, Zane Nagorski, Nikki Nagoski, Ivan Bolli; and great-grandchildren: Nora Weimer, Connor Brooks and Zoe Nagorski.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Elizabeth (Duster) Nagorski; In- laws: Louis and Anna (Krance) Zywiec; son-in-law: Keith Herndon; grandchildren: Justin Geier, Mycayla Kelley; and great-grandchildren: Carter Weimer.