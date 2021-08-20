Lawrence "Tony" Nielsen

Lawrence Anthony "Tony" Nielsen
Age 78
Lawrence Anthony "Tony" Nielsen, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at First United Methodist Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
