Lawrence "Tony" Nielsen
Lawrence "Tony" Nielsen

Lawrence Anthony "Tony" Nielsen

Age 78

Lawrence Anthony "Tony" Nielsen, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at First United Methodist Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

