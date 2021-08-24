Lawrence "Tony" Nielsen

Lawrence Anthony "Tony" Nielsen

February 1, 1943 – August 16, 2021

Altogether Tony lived 50 of his 78 years in Columbus. He loved the Columbus community and was involved in many civic and social pursuits over the years here. Whether playing the Easter bunny for the Columbus Downtown Business Association's annual Easter Egg Hunt, serving funnel cakes at various community events or participating in local clubs such as the Optimists and Elks, Tony was always willing to pitch in and help with community functions. But theater was his biggest love, and ultimately his most lasting community legacy. A founding member of the Platte Valley Playhouse, Tony acted, directed and otherwise supported countless shows over its 50-year history. He served as president multiple times, worked on publicity and sponsorship, helped build sets – he drew the line only at singing or dancing. “That,” he said, “I will happily leave in the capable hands of you kids and grandkids!”