Lawrence "Tony" Nielsen

Lawrence Anthony "Tony" Nielsen
February 1, 1943 – August 16, 2021
Lawrence Anthony "Tony" Nielsen, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation in Columbus, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the church.
Lawrence Anthony “Tony” Nielsen was born on Feb. 1, 1943, in West Point, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Violet (Rieck) Nielsen. Tony graduated from Pender High School in 1961 and periodically completed additional position-specific educational opportunities throughout a long career which included the fields of banking, manufacturing, training, marketing and management.
Tony was united in marriage to Barbara Petersen on Nov. 2, 1963, in Rosalie, Nebraska. He was married briefly to Bonnie Parsons of South Sioux City, Nebraska. On May 10, 1986, Tony was united in marriage to Karen Hajek Kaspar in Columbus, Nebraska.
Altogether Tony lived 50 of his 78 years in Columbus. He loved the Columbus community and was involved in many civic and social pursuits over the years here. Whether playing the Easter bunny for the Columbus Downtown Business Association's annual Easter Egg Hunt, serving funnel cakes at various community events or participating in local clubs such as the Optimists and Elks, Tony was always willing to pitch in and help with community functions. But theater was his biggest love, and ultimately his most lasting community legacy. A founding member of the Platte Valley Playhouse, Tony acted, directed and otherwise supported countless shows over its 50-year history. He served as president multiple times, worked on publicity and sponsorship, helped build sets – he drew the line only at singing or dancing. “That,” he said, “I will happily leave in the capable hands of you kids and grandkids!”
Over the years Tony attended at various times, Federated Church, Peace Lutheran Church and the First United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with family and took much joy in keeping current with everyone's lives and activities.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Lisa Nielsen of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Erik Nielsen of Austin, Texas; step-son, Randy (Anita Long) Kaspar; step-son, Chris (Kim Seipel) Kaspar; step-daughter, Traci (Cindy Owens) Kaspar; grandchildren, Jack Nielsen, Josh Nielsen, Brittany Kaspar, Miranda (Dylan) Micek, Sydney Kaspar and Colby Kaspar; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Sylas Micek; brother, Chris (Carol Mitties) Nielsen of Shenandoah, Iowa; brother, Dan (Alice Rutar) Nielsen of Pender, Nebraska; four nephews; four nieces; seven great-nephews and -nieces; and cousins, Kathy Reikofski, Verna Mae Pearson, Jo Heran and Chuck Rieck.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence “Corky” and Violet Nielsen; wife, Karen Kaspar Nielsen; and cousins, Butch Blecker and Roy Blecker.