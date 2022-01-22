Lawrence "Travis" Jackson

October 28, 1959 - January 16, 2022

Lawrence Travis Jackson passed away Jan. 16, 2022, at Clements Hospital UTSW in Dallas, Texas, after losing his battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Wade Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022. Please wear red to honor a true Husker fan.

Travis was born in Dalton, Nebraska, on Oct. 28, 1959, to William and Jeanette (Freudenberg) Jackson.

Travis graduated from Columbus Nebraska High School in 1978 and from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma, with a degree in pharmacy in 1984. He married Brenda Vaught in Elk City, Oklahoma, on March 23, 1985. They had one daughter, Leslie.

Travis practiced pharmacy in the Arlington, Texas, area from 1984 to the time of his death. He had a reputation of being a "workhorse" with great integrity and worked diligently to reduce the abuse of legal drugs and the prevalence of illegal drugs infiltrating the local high schools. One of his workplace quotes is: "If you are not willing to work for something, do not complain about not getting it."

Travis was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed following his daughter, Leslie, across the nation (including Puerto Rico) as she played high school, college and club volleyball and later when she became a high school and club volleyball coach. Travis resided in Texas but remained a loyal Nebraska Husker fan. He had a room in his home dedicated to "all things Husker." When not at work, he usually wore only "Husker gear."

Travis is remembered by his family and friends for his wit, humor, storytelling and spontaneous personality. It was a delight to be in his presence. He was an intense competitor with the attitude that if something is worth doing, it is worth doing well. He lived a full, interesting life that he described as "living 183 years in the 62 years" he was on this earth. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Leslie; mother and father, Jeanette and Bill Jackson; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Kathy Jackson; niece, Kristina Jackson; nephew and family, Timothy and Danielle Jackson and Zander; grandmother, Marvel Freudenberg; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Elmer Freudenberg; paternal grandfather and grandmother, Jesse and Jewel Jackson; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leslie and Verle Vaught.

Memorials will be directed by the family.