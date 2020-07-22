× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence “Ziggy” Zywiec

June 17, 1946-July 19, 2020

Lawrence “Ziggy” Zywiec, of Columbus, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation, without the family present, will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, with a vigil service to follow at 7:30 p.m., all at McKown Funeral Home. All events will follow public health guidelines for COVID-19 and will be live streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Lawrence “Ziggy” Zywiec was born June 17, 1946, in Genoa, to Frank and Frances (Wruble) Zywiec. He attended St. Bonaventure schools growing up. He married Joyce Semin on July 21, 1973, at St. Peter's Church in Bellwood. Ziggy worked at BD, Lindsay Manufacturing, and was a supervisor at Appleton. Ziggy also drove the cab for Checker Cab. Ziggy loved golfing, bowling and fishing. He also coached the kids' baseball teams. For the last several years, Ziggy enjoyed watching the horse races on TV.