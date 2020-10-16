Leander Koza

June 2, 1940-October 13, 2020

A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Family burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery. All CDC Guidelines will be in place.

Leander George Koza was born June 2, 1940, to Joe Sr and Josephine (Shemek) Koza on the family farm in rural Nance County. He attended grade school at Sts. Peter and Paul – Krakow. At a young age, Leander contracted a meningitis, which left him disabled for the rest of his life. He moved with his parents to Silver Creek, where he helped them with household activities until their passing. Leader enjoyed watching country western shows and listening to polka and polish music, especially the Kava Orchestra, which his brother Norman was in.