Leanna Mihulka

Leanna M. Mihulka
November 27, 1940 - April 20, 2021
Leanna M. Mihulka, 80, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, due to complications from heart surgery.
Private graveside services will be held.
Leanna was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Christian and Helena (Schmidt) Waltke. She graduated from Beatrice High School, and on Aug. 20, 1961, was united in marriage to Raymond Mihulka Jr., in Pickrell, Nebraska. Leanna was a Navy wife, living in Georgia and Alaska where she sold Avon. In 1978, Leanna started her career with JC Penny while living in Corpus Christi, Texas. The family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1980 where she continued working for JC Penny, retiring after 35-plus years. One of the things that Leanna loved about working with JC Penny was waiting on returning customers, their kids and grandkids. Leanna was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ where she was active in the Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.
Leanna is survived by her son, Raymond (Melinda) Mihulka III of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Brendan Green of Crescent, Oklahoma, Katelyn (Dan) Green-McCarty of Omaha, Nebraska, and Lindsey (Tanner) Stauffacher of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Suzy Johnson of Columbus, Nebraska; grandson, Justin (Katherine) Dubs of Spring, Texas; great-grandson, Oakley Dubs; and brother, Alfred Waltke of Delafield, Wisconsin.
Leanna was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Mihulka Jr.; parents, Christian and Helena Waltke; sisters, Agnes Williams, Christina Agena and JoHanna Johnsen; and brothers, Jerry, John, Ernest, Willard and William Waltke.