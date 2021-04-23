Leanna Mihulka

Leanna M. Mihulka

November 27, 1940 - April 20, 2021

Leanna was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Christian and Helena (Schmidt) Waltke. She graduated from Beatrice High School, and on Aug. 20, 1961, was united in marriage to Raymond Mihulka Jr., in Pickrell, Nebraska. Leanna was a Navy wife, living in Georgia and Alaska where she sold Avon. In 1978, Leanna started her career with JC Penny while living in Corpus Christi, Texas. The family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1980 where she continued working for JC Penny, retiring after 35-plus years. One of the things that Leanna loved about working with JC Penny was waiting on returning customers, their kids and grandkids. Leanna was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ where she was active in the Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.