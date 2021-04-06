Leatrice "Lea" Knopik

Leatrice “Lea” Joy Knopik
Age 93
Leatrice “Lea” Joy Knopik, 93, of Fullerton, joined her angels on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton and Deacon John Small officiating. Masks are recommended. The service will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page, facebook.com/palmersantinfh. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service Wednesday, April 7, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.