Lee Ann Kirstine

December 21, 1948 - March 19, 2021

Lee Ann Kirstine, 72, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Southlake Village in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, with a Rosary beginning at 10 a.m. at St. John's the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., with the Rev. Lyle Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Wyuka Cemetery.

Lee Ann was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Don and Marjorie (Webster) Walbridge. Don passed away in March 1949 and Marjorie later married Edward Shotkoski, who helped raise Lee Ann. She graduated from Columbus High School with the class of 1967 and later attended Columbus Beauty School. Lee Ann was a member of AA and St. John's the Apostle Catholic Church.