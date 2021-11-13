Lee Blaser

Lee M. Blaser

January 1, 1935 - October 24, 2021

Lee M. Blaser, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home. Private family interment will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

Lee was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Carl and Helen (Schupbach) Blaser. He graduated from Columbus High School and on Feb. 3, 1957, was united in marriage to Sharon Weisenfluh at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. Lee entered the United States Army Reserve on June 2, 1957, and was honorable discharged on July 27, 1961.

Lee worked at Behlen Mfg. Co. for 42 years and also farmed. He enjoyed socializing with neighbors and friends, and traveling to Arizona in the winter. He especially enjoyed his time with this grandkids and great-grandchildren.

Lee is survived by his son, Terry Blaser of Columbus; his daughter, Sandra (Jeff) Krings of Cave Creek, Arizona; granddaughter, Lindsey (Nate) Schmidt of Fairbury; great-grandchildren, Easton, Kynlee and Jaxon; and grandson, Jason (special friend Cassidy Wolff) Krings of Phoenix, Arizona.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen Blaser; and wife, Sharon Blaser.

Memorial may be directed to those of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.