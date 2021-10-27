 Skip to main content
Lee Blaser

Lee M. Blaser

Age 86

Lee M. Blaser, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Private family interment will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial may be directed to those of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.

