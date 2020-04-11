Leland (Bud) S. Sackett

Bud worked for Behlen Manufacturing and later started his own electrical contracting business. After several years, he was hired by Hoessel Electric where he worked for 12 years. In 1975, he again founded his own electrical contracting business which he managed and operated until his retirement. Even after retirement, he continued to help people with their electrical projects.

Bud got the most enjoyment from attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events all through high school and college. Bud was an excellent craftsman and enjoyed creating woodworking projects of all kinds for friends and family. Bud also enjoyed large family gatherings at their home and their children's homes. As his wife Joan's eyesight began to fail, Bud was always willing to accommodate her in the kitchen and assist her with her baking.

Bud started the Columbus Boxing Club, which was later sponsored by the VFW. He coached many young men during that period including his four sons. Bud was a two-time S.E. Golden Gloves Champion. In 1948, he qualified for the U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials.

Bud was a charter member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.