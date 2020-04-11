Leland (Bud) S. Sackett

Leland S. (Bud) Sackett
August 29, 1927-April 9, 2020
Leland S. (Bud) Sackett, 92, formerly of Columbus and currently residing at the Norfolk Veterans Home, passed away at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk on April 9, 2020.
Visitation without the family present will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 13, at McKown Funeral Home. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions set by the ECDHD, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. We have extended visitation hours to accommodate this requirement. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family.
The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Bud was born on Aug. 29, 1927, in Burwell, to Ray and Eleanor Sackett. At an early age, the family moved to Ashland. Bud graduated from Ashland High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps in May of 1945, and was honorably discharged in September of 1946. Bud then attended the University of Nebraska and joined the Nebraska State Patrol in 1949. While employed by the State Patrol, Bud met Joan Schaefer at Adam's Café in Columbus. They were married on Oct. 2, 1950, at St. Bonaventure in Columbus. They made their home in Columbus where they raised nine children.
Bud worked for Behlen Manufacturing and later started his own electrical contracting business. After several years, he was hired by Hoessel Electric where he worked for 12 years. In 1975, he again founded his own electrical contracting business which he managed and operated until his retirement. Even after retirement, he continued to help people with their electrical projects.
Bud got the most enjoyment from attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events all through high school and college. Bud was an excellent craftsman and enjoyed creating woodworking projects of all kinds for friends and family. Bud also enjoyed large family gatherings at their home and their children's homes. As his wife Joan's eyesight began to fail, Bud was always willing to accommodate her in the kitchen and assist her with her baking.
Bud started the Columbus Boxing Club, which was later sponsored by the VFW. He coached many young men during that period including his four sons. Bud was a two-time S.E. Golden Gloves Champion. In 1948, he qualified for the U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials.
Bud was a charter member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.
Bud is survived by his children: Sue (Don) Gulzow of Grand Island, Karen Beck of Columbus, Pat (Cindy) Sackett of Columbus, Mary (Mark) Wangler of Columbus, Jim (Mary) Sackett of Omaha, Mike (Jan) Sackett of Elkhorn, Tom (Chris Martinez) Sackett of Elkhorn, Nancy (Mike) Thiem of Waterloo, and Cathy (Rey) Filipowicz of Elkhorn; 29 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Sackett of Blair; sister-in-law, Sherry Howell of Spokane, Washington, and Joyce Cooley of Elko, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Joan on Jan. 8, 2020; his parents; daughter, Maureen in 1962; sisters, Irene McKee and Josephine Blum; brothers: Lavern, Marvin, Ronald, Harry, Richard and Clarence; and son-in-law, Gene Beck.
Bud's family would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Norfolk Veterans Home for the excellent care and friendship they provided during Bud's time living there.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
