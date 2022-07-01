Leland Loseke

April 27, 1930 - June 29, 2022

Leland Loseke, 92, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, Nebraska.

Private services will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home with interment in the Schuyler Cemetery. Public visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Leland was born in Columbus, Nebraska, to Siegfried and Anne (Mackenstadt) Loseke on April 27, 1930. Aside from several years during the Dust Bowl and serving in the Army, he spent his entire life devoted to the farm northwest of Schuyler. After his Army service, he returned home and married Clarine Rist on Feb. 4, 1956. From that union came four children.

Leland is survived by his wife of 66 years, Clarine; daughters, Lynette (Dr. William) Singer of Omaha and Becki (Darren) Zanardi of Schuyler; son, Kurt (Kari) Loseke of Blair; grandchildren, Suzanne Singer, Emily Singer, Sarah Singer, Regan (Nick) Krueger, Logan Zanardi, Kelsey Loseke and Kendra Loseke; and great-grandchildren, Bryce Krueger and Penelope Krueger.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christine Loseke; sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Kenneth Fleischer; and brother and sister-in-law, Royal and Dorothy Loseke.

Memorials can be directed to Nebraska 4-H Foundation or the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com