 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leland Nelson
0 Comments

Leland Nelson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leland Nelson

May 24, 1931 - August 30, 2021

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News