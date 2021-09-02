Leland Nelson

May 24, 1931 - August 30, 2021

Leland Nelson, 90, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, all at the church. Interment will be in the West Hill Cemetery at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Leland Nelson was born on May 24, 1931, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Clarence & Anna (Christensen) Nelson. He grew up in rural Lindsay, Nebraska, and attended country school and then went to work on the family farm. On Oct. 2, 1955, Leland was united in marriage to Erma Schreiber at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, in rural Columbus. The couple made their home on the family farm north of Genoa and were blessed with seven children.