Leland Nelson
May 24, 1931 - August 30, 2021
Leland Nelson, 90, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, all at the church. Interment will be in the West Hill Cemetery at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Leland Nelson was born on May 24, 1931, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Clarence & Anna (Christensen) Nelson. He grew up in rural Lindsay, Nebraska, and attended country school and then went to work on the family farm. On Oct. 2, 1955, Leland was united in marriage to Erma Schreiber at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, in rural Columbus. The couple made their home on the family farm north of Genoa and were blessed with seven children.
Leland farmed his whole life and farming was his great love and passion. He enjoyed working on old machinery and antique tractors. He also enjoyed dancing, especially polkas and waltzes. Leland was a man of quiet faith that greatly loved his family and was faithful in church attendance. He served as president of the Church Council and treasurer of the West Hill Cemetery board and was a member and past president of the Platte Valley Cattlemen. Leland will be most remembered for his kindness, perseverance, resilience, positive outlook and love of life.
Leland is survived by his wife, Erma Nelson of Genoa; son, Don (Rose) Nelson of Columbus; son, Roger (Kate) Nelson of Genoa; son, Duane (Cindy) Nelson of Norfolk; daughter, Kathleen Simley of Lincoln; daughter, Deb (Tom) Loseke of Columbus; daughter, Linda (John) Wienck of Randolph, Kansas; daughter: Janice (fiancé Jeff Oatman) Donoghue of Milford; grandchildren, Christopher (Jordyn) Simley of Elkhorn, Rebecca Simley of Lincoln, Karalynn Hellbusch of Greenbush, Maine, Matthew Hellbusch of Omaha, Preston Nelson of Genoa and Carly Donoghue of Milford; great-grandchildren, Hudson Simley of Elkhorn and Rudy Malenica of Greenbush, Maine; six step-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Wendell Stahl of Thornton, Colorado; sister-in-law, Marian Nelson of Columbus; brother-in-law, Milton Wennekamp of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Schreiber of Columbus.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Anna Nelson; parents-in-law, Arthur and Katherine Schreiber; brother, Ronald Nelson; sister, Arlene Stahl; son-in-law, Neal Simley; and granddaughter, Victoria Lynn Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Augustana Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com.