Leo Joseph Hroza

Leo “Lee” Joseph Hroza

June 9, 1935 - March 11, 2022

Leo “Lee” Joseph Hroza, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the home of his daughter Pamela in Portland, Oregon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Isidore Church. Private burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery following the service. Friends are invited to gather at VFW between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. following the Mass service.

Lee was born June 9, 1935, to Czech immigrants Bohumil and Louise (Mikus) Hroza on the family farm in Tabor, South Dakota. He was the youngest of nine children, attended Tabor schools and graduated from high school in 1953. Lee attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, South Dakota, where he was a star halfback on the football team. He married his high school sweetheart Shirley Ann (Karolevitz) at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor on June 4, 1957.

Lee began his as an accountant at the Bon Home Electric Co-op in Tabor. In 1975, he moved his family to Columbus, Nebraska, when he became the sales manager for Columbus Hydraulics, Inc. until he retired after 25 years of loyal service.

In Columbus, Lee was a member of St. Isidore's Knights of Columbus. He spent 25 years as a member and past president of Scotus Central Catholic Shamrock and 250 Clubs and was inducted in into the school's Hall of Fame as a booster in 1999.

Lee is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley (Karolevitz) Hroza; two sisters; son, Timothy Hroza of Camas, Washington; daughter. Theresa Hroza of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Patricia (Chad) Nelson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; son, Karl (Silvia) Hroza living in Chile; daughter, Juli Townsend of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Pamela (Mike) Horton of Portland, Oregon; and 14 happy and healthy grandchildren - who all adored him.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Bohumil and Louise; son, Michael; and six siblings.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to St. Isidore or Scotus Central Catholic High School.

