Leo Thiele

July 23, 1934 - March 21, 2021

Leo Thiele, 86, of Columbus, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Leo Edward Thiele was born July 23, 1934, in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Anna (Kaster) Thiele. He received his education at St. Bonaventure High School where he graduated in 1952. Leo served in the National Guard. Leo farmed and raised cattle until his retirement. He has spent the winters in Mesa, Arizona, for several years. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, a charter member of the Perpetual Adoration, Parish Council, Knight of Columbus #938, American Legion and 4-H Council.

Leo is survived by his brother-in-law, LeRoy Sprunk Sr. of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.