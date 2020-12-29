Leon Michael

Leon B. Michael

March 7, 1921 - December 26, 2020

Leon B. Michael, 99, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home in Leelanau County in the loving care of his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Father Ben Martin will officiate.

He was born March 7, 1921, in Bellwood, Nebraska, to the late Edward and Anna (Schmit) Michael. After graduating high school, he moved to California, where he worked delivering groceries in San Francisco, served in the Civilian Conservation Corps and began a career in banking with Bank of America in Angels Camp, California.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in July 1941 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 6th Division for five years through WWII, teaching Morse code and traveling to China and Japan. Upon returning to the U.S., he completed his undergraduate degree at Western Michigan University and married Florence “Folly” (Golden) Michael on Sept. 13, 1947.