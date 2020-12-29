Leon Michael

Leon B. Michael
March 7, 1921 - December 26, 2020
Leon B. Michael, 99, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home in Leelanau County in the loving care of his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Father Ben Martin will officiate.
He was born March 7, 1921, in Bellwood, Nebraska, to the late Edward and Anna (Schmit) Michael. After graduating high school, he moved to California, where he worked delivering groceries in San Francisco, served in the Civilian Conservation Corps and began a career in banking with Bank of America in Angels Camp, California.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in July 1941 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 6th Division for five years through WWII, teaching Morse code and traveling to China and Japan. Upon returning to the U.S., he completed his undergraduate degree at Western Michigan University and married Florence “Folly” (Golden) Michael on Sept. 13, 1947.
Leon then resumed his banking career as he and Folly lived in Kalamazoo, Three Rivers and Cadillac, before moving to Traverse City 37 years ago. He assumed the role of president of what was then called Northwestern Savings and Loan for 18 years, retiring in 1990 and continuing to serve on the board of directors for 21 years until the age of 90.
During that time, he was also an active member of the community and numerous organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, the Knife and Fork Club, the Traverse City Economic Club and the Rotary Club. He was past president of Rotary Charities of Traverse City, past director of the Leelanau Conservancy, past director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis and past director of the Michigan League of Savings Institutions.
A devout Catholic, he was also an active servant in many roles at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Suttons Bay and later a Eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Traverse City. As a father, he was a proud Suttons Bay Schools Band Booster and a true Norseman fan, attending many concerts, athletic games and other school events. Leon was a generous man with his time and his resources. He was friendly and well-liked by everyone he met, had a sharp wit and great sense of humor, and remained a loyal fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Lions. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, traveling with Folly and being with his family.
He is survived by his children, Patrick (Laura) Michael, Edward (Ronda) Michael, Nick Michael, Charles Michael and Maggie (David) Edgar; and five grandchildren, Sara Michael, Isabel (Peter) Vogel, Emma Edgar, Olivia Edgar and Michael Edgar.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Florence Michael; four brothers; and four sisters.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Leelanau Conservancy, 105 First St., Leland, MI 49654. Please share a memory with Leon's family by visiting his tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.