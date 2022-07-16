Leon Sanders

Age 81

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hildreth, Nebraska, on Thursday, July 21, at approximately 1:30 p.m. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.