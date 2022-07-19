Leon Sanders

Leon H. Sanders

April 1, 1941 - July 14, 2022

Leon H. Sanders, 81, of Columbus, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. A burial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery 1 mile east and 3 miles south of Hildreth, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 10-11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.

Leon was born April 1, 1941, in Holdrege to Henry and Minnie (Quadhamer) Sanders. He was baptized at home. He grew up on the family farm southwest of Hildreth. Leon graduated from Hildreth High School in 1958. He obtained his bachelor's degree in 1962 at Kearney State College with a major in business education. Leon completed his master's degree in 1966 at Colorado State College in Greeley.

On June 1, 1968, he married Barbara L. Jesse at Emmanuel Lutheran Church where he was confirmed. Leon was a business teacher at Litchfield Public Schools for four years and Columbus High School for four years. He taught accounting at Central Community College for four years and served as an instructional associate dean for 32 years before retiring from the college in 2006.

During his life, Leon served as president of the Association for Career and Technical Education in Nebraska and President of the Institute of Management Accountants Platte Valley Chapter. He served on the Trinity Church Council, served as church treasurer, participated in Trinity Men's Ministry and sang in the men's choir and church choir.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, traveling, music and performing arts, and swimming. Leon was very proficient in computer programs and volunteered this gift.

Leon is survived by his son, Luke (Joann) Sanders of Lincoln; daughter, Audrey (Todd) Page and granddaughter Lauren Page of Greenfield, Indiana; brother, Gary (Marlene) Sanders of Hildreth; four sisters-in-law, RoJean Nelson of Wilcox, Marilyn Heimsoth of Omaha, Augusta Johnsen of Wilcox and Betty Hunt (Ron) of Hildreth; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; sister, Carolyn Bauer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, August and Anna Jesse; five brothers-in-law, Carl Bauer, Gary Heimsoth, Delbert Davisson, Ward Nelson and Dale Johnsen; sister-in-law, Mariann Davisson; nephew, Craig Bauer; and niece, Clarice Sharpe.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Endowment Fund (Columbus), Trinity Lutheran Church (Hildreth) or the Central Community College Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com