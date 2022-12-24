Leona Kozak

February 25, 1933 - December 22, 2022

Leona Kozak, 89, of Columbus, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church. Burial is in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Leona M. Kozak was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Nance County, Nebraska, to Frank and Frances (Szewczyk) Dubas. She married Alphonse Kozak on April 10, 1951, in Fullerton, Nebraska. Leona was a homemaker and worked for Dale Electronics for 27 years. She was a member of St. Anthony Church and St. Theresa Sodality. Leona enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy (Gale) Carlson of St. Edward; son, Dennis Kozak of Webster, South Dakota; son, Ray (Gina) Kozak of Columbus; son, Tom (special friend Kelly Burge) Kozak of Columbus; son, Paul (special friend Marge Prokupek) Kozak of Columbus; daughter, Barbara (Jim) Smith of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Angie Ahrens of Columbus; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances Dubas; husband, Alphonse Kozak; infant son, John Kozak; son, James Kozak; daughter, Theresa Kozak; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Kozak; daughter-in-law, Norma Kozak; grandson, Craig Kozak; granddaughter, Christine Pelan; infant grandson, Terry Francis; brothers, Leo, Steve, Frank, Emil, Dean, Al, Lou, Larry and Daniel; and sisters, Helen Kozak, Anne Bialas and Jeanette Urkoski.

