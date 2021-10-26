Leona L. Prochaska

September 5, 1924 - October 25, 2021

Leona L. Prochaska, 97, of David City, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at david place in David City.

Viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Chermok Funeral Home in David City. Parish rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m., both at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. A lunch will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Butler County Event Center in David City. Burial will be that same day at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in David City.

Leona Prochaska was born Sept. 5, 1924, near Dwight, Nebraska, to Theodore and Lillian (Sypal) Svoboda. She graduated from Dwight Assumption High School in 1943. After high school, Leona worked briefly in Lincoln, Nebraska. She married Ernest Prochaska on Feb. 25, 1946, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska. She and Ernest married within a few months after his return from WWII. They farmed near David City for 46 years. In 1975 they moved to town, where Leona lived until moving to David Place in 2020.

Survivors include her sons and daughter: Bob (Louise) of Norfolk, Lori Johnson of Lincoln, Chuck (Mary) of Kearney, Jerry (Sue) of David City and Rick (Joanie) from David City; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law: Willis (Maxine) Svoboda; and two sisters-in-law, Ramona Svoboda and Martha Prochaska.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest; three siblings, Dorothy Hahn, Ladd Svoboda and Marge Novak; and one son-in-law, Dale Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given for Masses and in care of the family.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.