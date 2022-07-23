 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leonard Dush

Leonard Dush

Age 91

Leonard Dush, age 91, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home in St. Libory

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary to follow, all at the Church. Visitation continues on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery with Military Honors by Hartman post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. mckownfuneralhome.com

