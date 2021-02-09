Leonard Engler

Leonard P. Engler

June 1, 1926 – February 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Omaha, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Vigil service, for family only, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Interment is at St. Boniface Cemetery in Stuart, Nebraska, in March.

Survivors include two sons, James Engler (Joan) and Michael Engler; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; three sisters and one brother and spouses; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death are his parents, Edwin and Agnes Engler; and wife, Doris (Jaax) Engler.

To view live broadcasts of the vigil service and Mass, visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the home page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to College of St. Mary in Omaha.

Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha.