Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Visitation Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. with 6 p.m. vigil service, all at St. Francis Church. Visitation continues Wednesday at 9 a.m. until service. Interment is in St. Francis Cemetery. The family requests no flowers, plants or keepsakes, but rather encourages memorials to St. Francis Church or School. www.mckownfuneralhome.com