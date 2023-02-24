Leonard Leroy 'Butch' Hollmann

April 2, 1939 - February 22, 2023

Leonard Leroy "Butch" Hollmann, 83, of Bellwood, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, also at the church. Interment with military honors by the American Legion LaVerne Schmit Post #327 Honor Guard will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Butch was born April 2, 1939, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Leonhard and Wilma Berniece (Lake) Hollmann. He graduated from Columbus High School and on July 8, 1960, entered the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on June 26, 1962. After his discharge from the Army, Butch attended Milford Technical College for two years. Butch worked construction and did concrete work until his retirement in 2001. Butch enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, working in his garden, playing sheephead and was a member of the American Legion LaVerne Schmit Post #327. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Butch is survived by his sister, Carolyn "Carrie" Kasper of Bellwood; brother, Terry (Mary) Hollmann of Columbus; sister, Vicki (Mike) Schwartzer of Columbus; sister-in-law, Jenn Hollmann of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, Leonhard Hollmann; mother, Wilma Berniece Hollmann; brother, Clayton Hollmann; and brother-in-law, Rolland Kasper.

Memorials may be directed to the Bellwood American Legion or those of family choice.

