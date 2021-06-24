 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leonard Jindra
0 Comments

Leonard Jindra

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leonard E. Jindra

Age 69

Leonard E. Jindra, 69, of David City, Nebraska, died June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City, Nebraska.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Church in David City, Nebraska. A parish Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Survivors include his brother, Anton of David City, Nebraska; and his sisters, Ann Schmid of Grand Island, Nebraska, Rose (Ralph) Chloupek and Mary Jane Jindra both of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Memorials can be sent in care of the David City Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News