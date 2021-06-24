Leonard Jindra

Leonard E. Jindra

Age 69

Leonard E. Jindra, 69, of David City, Nebraska, died June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City, Nebraska.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Church in David City, Nebraska. A parish Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Survivors include his brother, Anton of David City, Nebraska; and his sisters, Ann Schmid of Grand Island, Nebraska, Rose (Ralph) Chloupek and Mary Jane Jindra both of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Memorials can be sent in care of the David City Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.