Leonard Krings

Leonard F. Krings

Over the years Leonard enjoyed many jobs and professions. He moved his family to Creston, Nebraska, during the mid-1950s (circa ‘56) where he ran “Krings Tavern” for roughly 20 years. He was also highly involved with other ventures, including selling PAG corn seed, factory work at Behlen Mfg. Co., sewage disposal, well drilling, Creston Fertilizer and janitorial work at Leigh and Lindsay schools. During this time Leonard and Esther raised a family of seven children, and attended St. Mary's Catholic church in Leigh, Nebraska. Leonard was well known in Creston and surrounding communities primarily for his jokes, card playing, coin tricks and feats of strength as he challenged arm wrestlers, finger pullers and anyone who thought they too could lift a bar chair with one hand and one chair leg with 1.5 cases of beer perched on the chair! Leonard will be remembered as always willing to help those in need, as evidenced by all of the produce that he share with family and friends from his huge gardens.