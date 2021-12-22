Leonard Paprocki

June 9, 1935 - December 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Monday at the McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will be in the St. Michaels' Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.

Leonard was born June 9, 1935, in Tarnov, Nebraska, to Henry and Emma (Barnas) Paprocki. He grew up on the family farm near Tarnov and attended St. Michael's School. He then attended Milford Automotive Technical School. He worked for Boesch Motor Co. in Humphrey for 20 years as a mechanic. Leonard later worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier, retiring from the Bellwood Post Office in 1997. While living in Tarnov he was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, an EME, lector and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Tarnov Fire Department and the town board. He spent six years in the National Guard-Lincoln. When he became a mail carrier he moved to Bellwood and became a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where he helped take care of the church grounds. He had presently been a member of the Knights of Columbus, Mary Queen of Angels Council #15944. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and traveling.