Leonard Schumacher

Leonard (Len) Schumacher

Age 90

Leonard (Len) Schumacher left his loving family on March 30, 2021, at the age of 90. He has reunited with the love of his life, Eileen, to whom he was married nearly 50 years.

Len was raised in Fullerton, Nebraska, the son of Martin and Leona Schumacher, and the brother of Marion, John, and Janet. Once of age, Len joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in California.

When his military service was complete, he chose to live in California, where he met Eileen, a life-long resident of San Mateo County. Len pursued an education in electronics and made a career as an electrical technician, starting at Lenkurt Electric Co. in San Carlos, then took a position with Farinon Electric, which later became part of Harris Corporation, where he retired after 25 years of service.

Len was a dedicated parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He found joy in fishing, sailing, backpacking, and HAM radio. He and Eileen enjoyed raising their six children and traveling with them on annual camping and road trips. They continued traveling in their retirement years embarking on RV adventures across the U.S., including Alaska twice.