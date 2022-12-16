Leroy Ditter

September 7, 1937 - December 14, 2022

Leroy Ditter, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Brighten Gardens in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with the Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark officiating. Interment with military honors will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Leroy was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Reynold and Mary (Schrieber) Ditter. He graduated from Monroe High School and attended Wayne State College where he was on the track team. Leroy graduated from Wayne State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Leroy entered the United States Army on Oct. 30, 1958, and was honorably discharged on Aug. 16, 1961.

On Aug. 23, 1959, Leroy was united in marriage to Dorothy Cerv at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The couple lived in Leavenworth, Kansas until Leroy's discharge. They then moved to Long Pine, Nebraska, where Leroy began his teaching career. After a couple of years in Long Pine, Leroy took a position at Humphrey High School where he taught for 35 years. While at Humphrey High, Leroy coached football and track and served as the athletic director.

After his retirement from teaching, Leroy and Dorothy enjoyed traveling the southwest, visiting national parks and stopping in for visits to Las Vegas. He enjoyed all sporting events, especially those of his grandchildren, going fishing and gardening.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ditter of Columbus; daughter, Sonia Ditter of Omaha; son, Randy (Julie) Ditter of Omaha; granddaughter, Katie (AJ) Ernst of Lincoln; grandson, Will Ditter of Omaha; sister, Mary Ann Laudenklos of Columbus; and sister, Kay (Lee) Rupp of Monroe.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Reynold and Mary Ditter; brother, Willard Ditter; and brother-in-law, Carroll Laudenklos.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com