LeRoy Ernst

LeRoy Eugene Ernst

November 19, 1939 - November 13, 2021

LeRoy Eugene Ernst, 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Nov. 13, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, Nebraska. Family and friends may gather from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

LeRoy was born on Nov. 19, 1939, to Eugene W. and Clara L. (Schacher) Ernst in Columbus, Nebraska. He attended Duncan High School, graduating in 1957. Following high school, he attended Wayne State College, earning his degrees in education. On May 20, 1962, LeRoy was united in marriage to Donna Sanne in Clearwater, Nebraska. Following Donna's death in 2013, LeRoy married Pamela Hromadka on July 11, 2015, in Friend, Nebraska. He coached and taught in Clearwater, Clarkson and Madison, Nebraska. He served as principal in both Madison and Utica, Nebraska, before retiring in 1998.

LeRoy was an avid Bears/Cubs Fan. He also loved football, especially Husker football. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Hromadka-Ernst, Lincoln; children, Roger (Melanie) Ernst, Springfield; Jody (Scott) Carlson, Norfolk; Sherry (Matt) Boerkircher, Aurora; Jon (Amanda) Ernst, Lincoln; Mark (Crystal) Ernst, Howells; grandchildren, Thomas (Ashley) Ernst; Christopher (Melanie) Ernst; Kyle Ernst (Katelyn Kelley); Heather Ernst; Stephanie (Sam) Prokopec; Daniel Carlson; Molly Carlson; Abby (Tyler) Woodward; Emily (Andrew) Stolpe; Ian Boerkircher; Nate Boerkircher; Hannah Ernst; Trenton Ernst; Briggs Ernst; Tenley Ernst; Daxton Ernst; and great grandchildren, Everett and Eli Prokopec.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Clara Ernst; wife, Donna Ernst; sister, Arlene Koopman; and brother-in-law, Vernon Koopman.

Casket bearers - Thomas Ernst, Christopher Ernst, Kyle Ernst, Daniel Carlson, Ian Boerkircher, and Nate Boerkircher.

Honorary casket bearers - Heather Ernst, Stephanie Prokopec, Molly Carlson, Abby Woodward, Emily Stolpe, Hannah Ernst, Trenton Ernst, Briggs Ernst, Tenley Ernst, and Daxton Ernst.

Memorials in care of Ernst Family.