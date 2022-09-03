LeRoy Johnson

LeRoy “Lee” Johnson

July 19, 1937 - August 31, 2022

LeRoy “Lee” Johnson, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska, with his family by his side.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Highland Park Church with Pastor Mike Escen and Pastor Les Bennett officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

LeRoy Byron Johnson was born on July 19, 1937, in Stromsburg, Nebraska, to Byron and Frances (Malmen) Johnson. He joined the Navy after high school. He met Glenda Johnson after he returned from his military service and they were married on May 25, 1963. Lee worked for Becton Dickinson for 30 years and then worked for Columbus Housing Authority until he was 78. He enjoyed motorcycle rides and woodworking. He loved his yard and garden and kept them beautiful. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest love of all.

Lee is survived by his wife, Glenda; children, Jnel (Tim) Birkel, Alan Johnson, Tom Johnson and Jolynn (Brett) Ferguson; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the Royal Family Kids Camp through Highland Park Church.

