Leroy Kallweit

October 19, 1936 - May 7, 2023

Leroy Kallweit, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Federated Church in Columbus with the Rev. Edward Yang officiating. Interment with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard, will be in Fairview Cemetery in Creston, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church.

Leroy was born Oct. 19, 1936, in rural Platte County to Herman and Martha (Brunken) Kallweit. He graduated from Creston High School as valedictorian in 1954. After graduating high school, he turned down a basketball scholarship to Wayne State College to remain in Platte County to farm with his father and brother.

Leroy served active duty at U.S. Naval Air Station Hutchinson, Kansas, from 1955 to 1957 and then was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserve in 1962. Leroy was united in marriage on Aug. 21, 1965, to Brenda Gail Boden in Hastings Nebraska. They spent 27 years living on the family farm before moving to Columbus.

Leroy had a love for high school and college sports. He seldom missed any of his children's or grandchildren's sporting events. Sprint car racing ranked high on his list of hobbies, so much so that he was a car owner. He and his family spent many weekends racing at dirt tracks throughout the Midwest. It was through racing that he made many lifelong friendships. In his later years Leroy enjoyed time socializing with his coffee drinking buddies.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Kallweit of Columbus; son, Kevin (Denise) Kallweit of Humphrey; daughter, Kerry (Russ) Krings of Platte Center; son, Jeffrey Kallweit (Terri Kremer) of Columbus; Jason Kallweit of Columbus; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jared (Megan) Kallweit and Leo of Humphrey, Megan (Colby) Dannelly and Kara of Genoa, Codey (Erica) Kallweit and Chloe and Cooper of Bennington, McKenzie Kallweit of Columbus and Connor Kallweit of Columbus; honorary racing brother, Gary Swenson of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Lenora Kallweit of Columbus and Adele Fox of Columbus; brothers-in-law, Lyle Alswager of Columbus and Bradley Boden of Hastings; and former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Kallweit of Columbus.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Martha Kallweit; brother, Donald Kallweit; sister, Luella Alswager; brothers-in-law, Larry Fox and Leonard Richards; and sister-in-law, Pamela Richards.

Memorials are suggested to Federated Church Organ Fund or the donor's choice.

