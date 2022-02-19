Leroy "Lee" Loseke

Leroy "Lee" Otto Loseke

July 26, 1934 - February 16, 2022

Leroy "Lee" Otto Loseke, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace at his time of passing.

The funeral service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. A luncheon reception will follow the committal service.

Lee was born on July 26, 1934, in Clearwater, Nebraska, to Ernst and Klara (Ahlers) Loseke, the fourth of six children. He grew up in rural Platte County on the family farm. Lee was raised in the faith, being both baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center. He graduated from Platte Center High School in 1953. After graduation, Lee joined the United States Air Force on Jan. 28, 1954, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 28, 1958.

Lee was blessed with a large and loving family. In December 1956, Lee married the love of his life, Sylvia Becher, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 16. They were blessed with four daughters, Lynn, Peggy, Devanee and Renee.

Lee maintained the family farm in rural Platte Center from 1959 – 1969. He continued his education and graduated from Platte College and then Wayne State College in 1973 with a degree in business administration. Lee then began a career with the National Park Service for 12 years. He ended his career working with the Bureau of Reclamation, retiring in January 2000.

Lee enjoyed woodworking, making many cherished items for those that admired his talent. He held memberships in the following: American Legion Post #283 of Platte Center, Lutheran Laymen's League, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). Lee dedicated his time to serving the Lord and showed his faithfulness by volunteering in various church activities throughout his lifetime, including: serving as an usher, greeter, Lay Minister, finance committee member, Sunday school superintendent and teacher, and financial secretary.

Above all, Lee was a Christian servant of the Lord, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that would await him after his passing.

Lee leaves loving memories to be cherished by wife, Sylvia Loseke of Columbus; daughter, Lynn (Mark) Vollbracht of Columbus; daughter, Peggy (Dave) Savelsberg of Estes Park, Colorado; daughter, Devanee (Donald Jr.) Stacy of Grand Island; daughter, Renee (Steve) Kopisch of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, MaryAnn Waldon of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Selma Loseke of Platte Center; sister-in-law, Shirley Loseke of Columbus; and brother-in-law, Dwayne Mueller of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Lee was reunited in Heaven with parents, Ernst and Klara Loseke; siblings, Kathleen Mueller, Betty Gordon, Larry Loseke and Clifford Loseke; and great-grandchild, Zane Mason.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Lutheran Hour Ministries, Eden Comfort Dog Ministry or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com