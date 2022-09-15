LeRoy Sprunk Sr.

February 9, 1923 - September 12, 2022

LeRoy Sprunk Sr. died peacefully in his home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was blessed with 99 years of a wonderful life.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday 4-6 p.m. There will be a 6 p.m. vigil service all at the St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

LeRoy Sr. was born on Feb. 9, 1923, in Platte County to William and Clara (Beierle) Sprunk. He farmed with his father and brothers, and he attended Platte County District 3 and graduated eighth grade. He married Irene Thiele on Oct. 3, 1951, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. LeRoy and his wife, Irene, made their home on their family farm west of Monroe, where they raised their six children who worked alongside them. LeRoy was a caregiver of land and family, a patriarch, and he passed his love for gardening and farming onto his family, both on and off the field. He never really retired, as he loved driving out to check on the crops and keep tabs on everything as the seasons progressed each year.

One of LeRoy's proudest moments was always loading his family up into the car and driving them to entertain as the Sprunk Family Music Makers. LeRoy and Irene also loved to dance from their early days together to the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. For LeRoy's 90th birthday, a polka band played at his party and he was back out on the dance floor thoroughly enjoying himself. LeRoy also loved spending time fishing, especially in Iowa at Lake Okoboji. He celebrated his 99th birthday ice fishing at Okoboji in February with several of his children and grandchildren, and his final fishing trip was on June 10, 2022. Ironically, it was his most successful catch ever. He loved sharing these trips with his kids, grandkids, and caregivers.

In his later years, he adopted several house cats and Dominic, his most recent cat, will really miss his companion. He always had a twinkle in his eye, an easy smile, and often showed his love with good-natured banter. LeRoy lived life to its fullest and always enjoyed holidays, parties, and visits with his family.

LeRoy is survived by his son, Dan (Brenda) Sprunk of Monroe; daughter, Marilyn Stockdale of Omaha; daughter, Carolee (Alan) Preister of Columbus; son, David (Jenay) Sprunk of Monroe; son, LeRoy Sprunk Jr. of Monroe; daughter, Virginia (Leroy) Semerad of Rogers; sister-in-law, Alice (Mrs. Art) Sprunk of Platte Center; 20 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene in 2003; parents, William and Clara Sprunk; sisters, Evelyn (Howard) Gleeson and Pearl (Earl) Gossman; brothers, Art Sprunk and William (Betty) Sprunk Jr.; son-in-law, William Stockdale; and grandson, Thomas Alan Preister.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church.

