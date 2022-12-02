Lester Inselman

June 9, 1937 - November 30, 2022

Lester Inselman, 85 of Columbus, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Arbor Care Center - Countryside in Madison, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Lester was born June 9, 1937, to Ernest and Lorena (Lueschen) Inselman, in rural Platte County. He was baptized on June 27, 1937, and confirmed on March 18, 1951, all at Christ Lutheran Church (LCMS) north of Columbus, where he was a lifelong member. He served as a church usher and was involved in many groups and committees throughout the years. He was serving as the president of the Walther League when he met Barbara Ann Wilson, and they were married on June 15, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church, Omaha, Nebraska.

Lester attended Christ Lutheran School, and after his eighth-grade graduation, he started his full-time farming career with his father, Ernie. They raised milk cows, beef cows, hogs, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and field crops: corn, soybeans, milo and alfalfa. He was a farmer for 41 years; after his father retired and the farm was sold, he worked as a Security Guard at Excel in Schuyler.

Lester enjoyed nature and spent much of his free time outside. His interest in landscaping and trees helped him develop a beautiful wildlife sanctuary on his farm of many different types of trees and plants. Birdwatching and attracting many types of backyard birds was another favorite hobby. He and Barbara planted huge vegetable gardens and had a large pumpkin patch for many years. Lester was also a weather enthusiast. All the neighborhood could rely on hearing his rainfall reports on the radio. Lester also enjoyed pheasant and quail hunting.

Lester and Barbara were married for 64 years, and God blessed them with five children, who they raised to know Jesus. God's blessings continued with 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. They both loved attending their children's and grandchildren's church and school programs, sporting events and other activities. Lester loved being a grandpa and was known as “Grandpa on the Farm.” He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his grandkids. Lester also enjoyed taking vacations with his family, playing baseball in his youth, men's softball as an adult and playing co-ed softball into his 60s. He also enjoyed watching Nebraska Football and was a Cubs Baseball fan since he was 7-years-old.

Lester will always be remembered for his love of people. He would visit and carry on a conversation with just about anyone. He liked to say, “A stranger is a friend I haven't met yet.”

Lester is survived by his children, Shelby Hadcock of Grand Island; Tami (Ken) Strube of Las Vegas, Nevada; Jeanine (Adam) Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri; Jeff (Kris) Inselman of Schuyler; Dawn (Brian) Beck of Richland; grandchildren, Brian (Dani) Hadcock; Andrea and Kassandra Strube; Brogan Casey, Britton and Kennedy Goldsmith; Brittni (Jason) Prososki; Brooke (Trey) Rainey; Drew, Jaiden and Reese Inselman; Brielle, Lily, Braiten and Ellorie Beck; great-grandchildren, Jenae, Leah and Alexandria Hadcock; Jarrett and Jamison Prososki; Riley Inselman, Bentley Taylor, Mercedes Timm, Dallas Rainey; Cayden and Makayva Inselman; and Alyvien Harder; sister, Violet Hayes of Omaha; brother, Dennis (Jan) Inselman of Columbus; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Hill) Jourdan of Vineland, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Inselman; parents, Ernest and Lorena Inselman; brothers-in-law, Richard Hayes, Patrick Hanson, Gordon (Buster) Wilson, Edgar Hill and Donald Jourdan; sisters-in-law, Betty Hanson and Gloria Wilson; and son-in-law, David Booe.

Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran School.

