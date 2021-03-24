 Skip to main content
Leta Bisson
Age 76

Leta Bisson, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2 p.m. until service time. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

