Libbie Mastny

March 26, 1929 - May 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Heun. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Committal is in the church cemetery with lunch following in church basement.

Libbie Ann was born March 26, 1929, in the Heun Community of Colfax County to James and Anna (Mosansky) Cech. She received her education at District #47, Colfax County. On Sept. 10, 1947, she married Rynold R. Mastny at Holy Trinity of Heun. They farmed in the Clarkson/Heun area. After her family was grown, Libbie worked at the Parkview Nursing Home in Dodge in the dietary department for many years before retiring to Schuyler in 1992. She was a lifelong member of the church, altar society, Ladies Guild, church choir, parish council and the Happy Homemakers Extension Club. Libbie also served on the Election Board, Schuyler Hospital auxiliary, Senior Center Board and belonged to several card clubs. She enjoyed music, playing cards, bingo, traveling and most of all, her family, having attended all sports and school events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.