Liela Ruth Berends

October 27, 1931-April 2, 2020

Liela Ruth Berends passed away at Countryside Home in Madison on April 2, 2020.

During these unprecedented times and with the restrictions on large gatherings, there was a private funeral service for Liela Ruth Berends, 88, of Madison, held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiated. Burial was at Crown Hill Cemetery. You can live stream the service at www.trinitylutheranmadison.com. The posting will be available for a week following the service. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Liela and her twin sister, Lola, were born on Oct. 27, 1931, the daughters of Ernst and Lucie (Grotelueschen) Mueller. Liela was baptized on Nov. 22, 1931. She was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith on March 25, 1945. She attended St. John's Lutheran School in rural Creston. After completing eighth grade, Liela worked as a hired girl for area families.

On March 9, 1951, Liela married Milan Henry Berends at St. John's Lutheran Church near Creston. The couple farmed at several farms in the Leigh and Madison areas. They moved into Madison in the 1970's.