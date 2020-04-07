Liela Ruth Berends
October 27, 1931-April 2, 2020
Liela Ruth Berends passed away at Countryside Home in Madison on April 2, 2020.
During these unprecedented times and with the restrictions on large gatherings, there was a private funeral service for Liela Ruth Berends, 88, of Madison, held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiated. Burial was at Crown Hill Cemetery. You can live stream the service at www.trinitylutheranmadison.com. The posting will be available for a week following the service. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Liela and her twin sister, Lola, were born on Oct. 27, 1931, the daughters of Ernst and Lucie (Grotelueschen) Mueller. Liela was baptized on Nov. 22, 1931. She was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith on March 25, 1945. She attended St. John's Lutheran School in rural Creston. After completing eighth grade, Liela worked as a hired girl for area families.
On March 9, 1951, Liela married Milan Henry Berends at St. John's Lutheran Church near Creston. The couple farmed at several farms in the Leigh and Madison areas. They moved into Madison in the 1970's.
Liela was a homemaker most of her life, but earned her GED in her early 40's and later worked as a teacher's aide at Trinity Lutheran School in Madison for many years. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison and its Ladies Aid. She enjoyed her garden club, playing cards and did a lot of sewing and quilting. Liela had the ability to play the piano by ear. However, her passion was being a wonderful mother and grandmother and spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren--baking cookies and making donuts with them.
Liela is survived by her children: Russ (Debi) Berends of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gary (Cindy) Berends of Dewey, Arizona, Jeanette (Jerry) Schmidt of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, Jennifer (Rod) Zessin, of Madison, and daughter-in-law, Peggy Berends of Palm Springs, California; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Milan; one daughter, Julie Jo Berends; one son, Jeffrey Jon Berends. Also preceding her in death are her siblings: Lawrence Mueller and his twin, Florence Mueller, Amanda (Mueller) Janssen, Lorna (Mueller) McCann, Muriel Mueller, Elmer Mueller, and her twin sister, Lola Mueller.
