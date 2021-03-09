Lila Lee (Hill) Wood

March 29, 1935 - March 3, 2021

Lila Lee (Hill) Wood, 85, formally of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Columbus, Nebraska.

It was Lila's wish to be cremated. Inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska. The family requests masks to be worn.

Lila Lee Wood, daughter of Howard Hill and Irene (Lahaye) Hill, was born on March 29, 1935, in Riverton, Wyoming, along with her twin sister, Ila May. She grew up and attended high school in Riverton. After graduation, Lila moved to Lexington, Nebraska, where she met and then married the love of her life, Howard Wood, on July 25, 1953, in a small ceremony in North Platte, Nebraska. To this union, two children were born: Kerry and Kevin.

Lila worked in various jobs in Lexington and eventually retired from Reach Electronics in 1997. She was an avid volunteer blood donor with the Red Cross until her declining health prevented her to continue.